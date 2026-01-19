Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,238,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $185.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $186.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

