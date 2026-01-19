iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

