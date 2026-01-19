Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,902,000 after purchasing an additional 377,838 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 529,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after buying an additional 275,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,739,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 374.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 164,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,159,000 after buying an additional 130,144 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,285.1% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 126,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $141.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

