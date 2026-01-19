Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 335,128 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

