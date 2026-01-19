Triumph Financial (TFIN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Triumph Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Financial $487.93 million $16.09 million 237.90 Triumph Financial Competitors $749.76 million $95.99 million 40.24

Triumph Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Financial. Triumph Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triumph Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Financial 1 1 0 0 1.50 Triumph Financial Competitors 31 173 217 26 2.53

Triumph Financial currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.46%. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Triumph Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Financial 2.00% 1.76% 0.24% Triumph Financial Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Summary

Triumph Financial rivals beat Triumph Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.