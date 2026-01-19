ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 84,728 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 112,543 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ADSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADS-TEC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADSE opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

