ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 84,728 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 112,543 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADS-TEC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 7.2%
ADSE opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $16.35.
ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile
ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.
ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADS-TEC Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.