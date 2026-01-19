Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,951,552 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 6,197,312 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,646,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,646,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0%

ALDX stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $278.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,591,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,081,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 425,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapies for immune-mediated diseases. The company’s research efforts center on targeted alkenals, a class of reactive aldehyde species that play a key role in inflammatory pathways. By selectively modulating these pathways, Aldeyra aims to address both ocular and systemic indications with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, reproxalap, is being investigated in several ophthalmic disorders, including dry eye disease, allergic conjunctivitis and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

Featured Articles

