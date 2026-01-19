Analyzing Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74%

Volatility and Risk

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Protalix BioTherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.04 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01 Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.84 million 2.65 $8.31 million $0.07 29.14

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

