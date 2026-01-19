Head-To-Head Analysis: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) vs. Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Elio Motors has a beta of 15.63, meaning that its stock price is 1,463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group -320.10% -90.76% -67.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiveWire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elio Motors and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Elio Motors and LiveWire Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group $26.63 million 21.18 -$93.93 million ($0.39) -7.09

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveWire Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elio Motors beats LiveWire Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

