Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,026,278 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 6,344,706 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,554,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,974,000 after purchasing an additional 690,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,381,000 after buying an additional 634,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,985,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,381,000 after buying an additional 564,379 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE POR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 731,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,156. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

