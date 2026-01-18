Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 854,005 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 659,270 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 687,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 687,679 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hyperfine Trading Down 1.6%
Hyperfine stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 435,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,989. Hyperfine has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $116.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 97.95% and a negative net margin of 378.17%. On average, analysts expect that Hyperfine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HYPR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyperfine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.28.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc (NASDAQ: HYPR) is a medical technology company focused on expanding access to advanced neuroimaging through its portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The company’s flagship product, Swoop®, is designed to enable bedside MRI scanning in a wide range of clinical environments, including emergency departments, intensive care units and outpatient clinics. By leveraging a compact, high-performance permanent magnet and a custom-designed gradient system, Hyperfine aims to reduce the logistical and financial barriers associated with traditional, large-scale MRI installations.
The Swoop system features a lightweight, wheeled design that can be maneuvered directly to a patient’s bedside, allowing clinicians to conduct diagnostic imaging without the need to transport critically ill or immobile patients.
