Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS) Short Interest Update

Jackson Acquisition Company II (NYSE:JACS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,711 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 3,657 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,453 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Acquisition Company II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACS. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in the second quarter worth about $7,387,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,532,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Acquisition Company II by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 987,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 361,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II during the 1st quarter worth $3,624,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,911,000.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Price Performance

Jackson Acquisition Company II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.45. 780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Jackson Acquisition Company II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jackson Acquisition Company II ( NYSE:JACS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jackson Acquisition Company II in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Acquisition Company II currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Jackson Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JACS. As a blank?check vehicle, it has no commercial operations of its own but is sponsored by Jackson Square Partners, an investment firm with experience in middle?market private equity and venture capital. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, or merge with one or more businesses that operate in target industries and deliver long?term value to its shareholders.

The SPAC completed its initial public offering in late 2021, raising capital through a trust account to fund its acquisition strategy.

Featured Stories

