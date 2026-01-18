Short Interest in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Increases By 30.0%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,984 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 15,368 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

MUSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 394,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,061,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 88,536 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

