Head-To-Head Survey: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) vs. AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AMREP and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 22.86% 7.98% 7.73% Marcus & Millichap -0.89% -0.58% -0.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMREP and Marcus & Millichap”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $45.95 million 2.52 $12.72 million $1.95 11.18 Marcus & Millichap $696.06 million 1.52 -$12.36 million ($0.16) -170.31

AMREP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marcus & Millichap. Marcus & Millichap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMREP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AMREP has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of AMREP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AMREP and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Marcus & Millichap 2 2 0 0 1.50

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than AMREP.

Summary

AMREP beats Marcus & Millichap on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado. Further, the company focuses on selling single-family detached homes and attached homes. As of April 30, 2023, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico. The company owns an approximately 160-acre property in Brighton, Colorado. AMREP Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

