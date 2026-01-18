Comparing Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) & Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) and Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zenas BioPharma and Chemomab Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zenas BioPharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenas BioPharma $15.00 million 72.14 -$156.99 million ($7.07) -2.85 Chemomab Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.94 million ($2.96) -0.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chemomab Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zenas BioPharma. Zenas BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemomab Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.1% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Zenas BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zenas BioPharma and Chemomab Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenas BioPharma N/A -73.55% -57.60% Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -110.78% -93.27%

Volatility & Risk

Zenas BioPharma has a beta of -1.45, indicating that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zenas BioPharma and Chemomab Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenas BioPharma 1 1 6 0 2.63 Chemomab Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Zenas BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $43.14, suggesting a potential upside of 114.00%. Chemomab Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,496.39%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than Zenas BioPharma.

About Zenas BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.