Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.36 and traded as low as GBX 401. Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 401, with a volume of 562 shares trading hands.

Caffyns Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 433.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.41. The stock has a market cap of £10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Caffyns Company Profile

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo. Caffyns plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom.

