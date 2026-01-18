Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Update

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 108,906 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 77,965 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,393. Century Casinos has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 165.48%. The business had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.

In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

