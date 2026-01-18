Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,938,632 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 2,952,811 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,583,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,583,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cenntro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenntro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ CENN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,280,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,517. The company has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Cenntro has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Cenntro Electric Group, Inc (NASDAQ:CENN) is a manufacturer and distributor of electric commercial vehicles, specializing in purpose-built solutions for urban logistics, passenger transport and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio is anchored by its CF1 series light?duty electric truck platform, offering zero?emission alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines. In addition to its core truck lineup, Cenntro develops electric passenger shuttles, utility vehicles and specialty platforms tailored to customer requirements across multiple sectors.

Beyond vehicle production, Cenntro provides end?to?end services including battery management, telematics integration and ongoing fleet support.

