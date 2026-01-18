Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.90 and traded as low as C$11.75. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 6,169 shares.

Goodfellow Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Goodfellow alerts:

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.91 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Goodfellow Announces Dividend

Goodfellow Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 307.0%. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

(Get Free Report)

Goodfellow Inc is engaged in remanufacturers and distributors of lumber products and hardwood flooring products. It is engaged in the domestic and export sales of wholesale distribution of wood products, and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. Goodfellow offers products, including decking, flooring, lumber, insulation and soundproofing, panels, siding, and specialty and commodity panels. Goodfellow represents three main sectors – retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing. The company manages its operations under one operating segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.