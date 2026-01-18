SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 41,194 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 56,603 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,315 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:EFIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

