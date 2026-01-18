PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,794 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 11,574 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EMNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen. EMNT was launched on Dec 10, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

