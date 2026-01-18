SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Short Interest Down 30.0% in December

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,384 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 9,114 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.