iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:BCLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.88. 6,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 7,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BCLO Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares BBB-B CLO Active ETF (BCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a portfolio of collateralized loan obligations rated from BBB+ to B-, and of any maturity. These securities are primarily denominated in USD, but may also be denominated in foreign currencies. BCLO was launched on Jan 29, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

