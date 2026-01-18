Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $12.02. Northfield Bancorp shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 194,394 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 699,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 101,770 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 325,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 191,079 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 268,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey?based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid?sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology?driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

