China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,381 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 35,165 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,329. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CAAS) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power steering systems and related components primarily for the automotive industry in China. The company’s core business centers on hydraulic and electric power steering products, steering columns, steering gearboxes and electronic control units. By integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales, China Automotive Systems aims to deliver high-quality steering solutions that meet the performance and safety requirements of global automakers.

The company’s product portfolio includes traditional hydraulic power steering systems, which have long been favored for their reliability, as well as advanced electric power steering units that offer improved fuel efficiency and enhanced vehicle control.

