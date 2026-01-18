TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.71 and traded as high as $24.31. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $24.3050, with a volume of 498,451 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. William Blair lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.The firm had revenue of $841.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 6,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $145,047.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 287,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $263,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.6% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 122,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc (NYSE: THS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of private-label packaged food and beverage products. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the company partners with major grocery chains, club retailers and foodservice outlets to develop, produce and distribute a diverse portfolio of items under store brands and, in select categories, under its own labels.

Since its founding in 2005 through the consolidation of several specialty food businesses, TreeHouse Foods has grown primarily through strategic acquisitions and operational integration.

