MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Trading Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,408,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 493,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

MAIA Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.06.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MAIA Biotechnology

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Vlad Vitoc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 881,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,819.94. The trade was a 6.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ngar Yee Louie bought 81,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $99,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,248,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,643.36. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 349,122 shares of company stock valued at $402,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in MAIA Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MAIA Biotechnology by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 573,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 505,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $52,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary platform for site?specific conjugation of monoclonal antibodies with diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. By leveraging precision radiochemistry, the company aims to enhance the safety and efficacy profiles of antibody?based imaging agents and targeted radiotherapeutics. Its approach is designed to deliver high?contrast tumor visualization through PET imaging as well as focused cytotoxicity in oncology indications.

The company’s pipeline includes several antibody?radiotracer candidates optimized for the detection of distinct tumor biomarkers, with preclinical data showing favorable targeting specificity and improved pharmacokinetics compared to conventional methods.

See Also

