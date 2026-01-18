VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.4221 and last traded at $0.4390. 481,940 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.4430.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSEE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VSee Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VSee Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSee Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VSee Health stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of VSee Health worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSee Health is a telehealth technology company that develops secure, HIPAA-compliant software solutions for virtual care. The company’s flagship platform offers high-definition video visits, real-time messaging and collaboration tools designed to streamline remote consultations between patients and healthcare providers. VSee’s solutions are built to integrate with electronic health record systems and include features such as digital waiting rooms, screen sharing and file transfer capabilities.

In addition to video conferencing, VSee Health provides remote patient monitoring (RPM) tools that enable clinicians to collect biometric data, such as blood pressure, heart rate and glucose readings, from patients in their homes.

