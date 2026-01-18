Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.2050 and last traded at $0.2045. Approximately 87,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 160,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1958.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of precious metals properties in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and evaluating gold–silver targets through a combination of field mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys, followed by diamond drilling to delineate mineralized zones.

Its flagship asset is the 2,825-hectare Shovelnose project, situated in the prolific Golden Triangle region near the community of Smithers.

