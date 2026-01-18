SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Raised by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

