BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 56,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured or prerefunded issues. By focusing on quality issuers, the fund aims to balance income generation with a degree of credit preservation within the tax-free municipal bond market.

The fund’s portfolio typically comprises securities issued by state and local governments across the United States, enabling exposure to a broad range of tax-exempt muni credits.

