Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $61.43. Approximately 7,191,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,718,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

