Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 29.4% – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 29.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 602,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 98,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Stock Up 29.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$20.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia. The company also develops NCP-01, which is preclinical trial to evaluate effect on neuropathic pain and motor function recovery.

