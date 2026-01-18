New Insight Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

