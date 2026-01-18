Short Interest in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Declines By 24.9%

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,683 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 8,903 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,183 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 makes up approximately 2.0% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Client First Investment Management LLC owned 15.68% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XPP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 6,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $31.79.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

The ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (XPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China 50 Net Tax USD index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to a free-float-weighted index comprising 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. XPP was launched on Jun 4, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

