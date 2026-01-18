SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Short Interest Update

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 859,147 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 1,230,093 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Stock Performance

SENGF stock remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78. SINOPEC Engineering has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Company Profile

Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SENGF) is a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor serving the petroleum and chemical industries. As a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), the company specializes in the design and delivery of complex refining, petrochemical and chemical projects. Its service offerings encompass front?end engineering and design (FEED), detailed engineering, procurement of equipment and materials, project management, construction supervision and start?up support.

