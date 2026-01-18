SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,578 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 61,577 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMA Solar Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMA Solar Technology
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
About SMA Solar Technology
SMA Solar Technology AG is a Germany-based company specializing in the development, production and sale of photovoltaic inverters and energy management solutions for all types of solar power applications. The company’s product portfolio spans string inverters, central inverters and hybrid inverter systems designed for residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. In addition to core inverter technology, SMA offers integrated energy storage solutions, system monitoring platforms and digital services aimed at optimizing solar power generation and grid integration.
Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Niestetal near Kassel, SMA Solar Technology has grown into a global supplier with a presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SMA Solar Technology
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.