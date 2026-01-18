SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 40,578 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 61,577 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMA Solar Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMTGF stock remained flat at $40.01 during midday trading on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $43.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

SMA Solar Technology AG is a Germany-based company specializing in the development, production and sale of photovoltaic inverters and energy management solutions for all types of solar power applications. The company’s product portfolio spans string inverters, central inverters and hybrid inverter systems designed for residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. In addition to core inverter technology, SMA offers integrated energy storage solutions, system monitoring platforms and digital services aimed at optimizing solar power generation and grid integration.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Niestetal near Kassel, SMA Solar Technology has grown into a global supplier with a presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

