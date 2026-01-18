Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,390 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $387.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

