Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 117,111 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,111 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 0.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.35% of General Dynamics worth $2,160,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3,306.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,029,000 after acquiring an additional 845,482 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 691,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,294,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,599,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $381.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.70.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $367.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

