Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,758 Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $22.62 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies. It generates current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index, and the CBOE NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite Index.

