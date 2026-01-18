Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 644,340 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 807,802 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QIPT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.65 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Canada lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.83.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.55. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.46 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ: QIPT) is a U.S.-based provider of home medical equipment and related services, specializing in respiratory care and sleep therapy. The company offers a comprehensive range of durable medical equipment (DME) designed to support patients with chronic respiratory conditions, sleep apnea and other pulmonary disorders in the comfort of their own homes.

Key product offerings include continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, oxygen concentrators, noninvasive ventilators, masks, tubing and disposables.

