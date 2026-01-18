Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,038 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

