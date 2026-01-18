Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $67.90 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Big AI monetization wins — Apple’s decision to build next?gen Siri on Google’s Gemini (a central catalyst behind Alphabet topping a ~$4 trillion valuation) implies licensing revenue and much broader Gemini distribution, which supports revenue and margins. Read More.

Big AI monetization wins — Apple’s decision to build next?gen Siri on Google’s Gemini (a central catalyst behind Alphabet topping a ~$4 trillion valuation) implies licensing revenue and much broader Gemini distribution, which supports revenue and margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — recent upgrades and a higher price target (e.g., Bank of America raised its GOOGL target) are propping sentiment and provide near?term buy?side support. Read More.

Analyst backing — recent upgrades and a higher price target (e.g., Bank of America raised its GOOGL target) are propping sentiment and provide near?term buy?side support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships — Google announced a Woolworths pilot to add agentic AI to its Olive chatbot in Australia, expanding potential retail use cases and distribution for Google’s AI services. Read More.

New commercial partnerships — Google announced a Woolworths pilot to add agentic AI to its Olive chatbot in Australia, expanding potential retail use cases and distribution for Google’s AI services. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive positioning — DeepMind leadership and comments that Chinese models are “months” behind support Alphabet’s technical edge, but competition remains intense and will keep investment cycles high. Read More.

Competitive positioning — DeepMind leadership and comments that Chinese models are “months” behind support Alphabet’s technical edge, but competition remains intense and will keep investment cycles high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Antitrust fallout — Google asked a judge to defer an order forcing it to share search data while it appeals a ruling that found an illegal monopoly in search; ongoing remedies or eventual enforcement could materially affect the core search business and ad economics. Read More.

Antitrust fallout — Google asked a judge to defer an order forcing it to share search data while it appeals a ruling that found an illegal monopoly in search; ongoing remedies or eventual enforcement could materially affect the core search business and ad economics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Copyright litigation risk — major publishers are seeking to join a class action alleging Google used copyrighted material to train its AI, creating potential licensing costs, damages or restrictions on training data. Read More.

Copyright litigation risk — major publishers are seeking to join a class action alleging Google used copyrighted material to train its AI, creating potential licensing costs, damages or restrictions on training data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Infrastructure headwinds — Google warns U.S. transmission system constraints are slowing data?center hookups and could raise capex and delay cloud/AI capacity expansion, pressuring near?term margins. Read More.

Infrastructure headwinds — Google warns U.S. transmission system constraints are slowing data?center hookups and could raise capex and delay cloud/AI capacity expansion, pressuring near?term margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — a disclosed director sale (600 shares) is small but adds to mixed sentiment amid other headwinds. Read More.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,909 shares of company stock valued at $57,927,282. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $340.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

