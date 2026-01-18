Reviewing Suggestion Box (OTCMKTS:SGTB) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Suggestion Box (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Suggestion Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 1 1 1 0 2.00 Suggestion Box 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Suggestion Box’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suggestion Box is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Suggestion Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and Suggestion Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -3.64% -9.32% -2.14% Suggestion Box N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Suggestion Box”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $294.80 million 1.48 -$15.57 million ($0.12) -37.29 Suggestion Box N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Suggestion Box has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Volatility & Risk

Eventbrite has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suggestion Box has a beta of -2.54, indicating that its share price is 354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Suggestion Box on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Suggestion Box

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

