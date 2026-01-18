ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION) Short Interest Up 64.6% in December

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,904 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 1,764 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.68% of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA ION opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Company Profile

The Proshares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Core Battery Metals index. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world that are engaged in the mining of base metals used to produce batteries. ION was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

