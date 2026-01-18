iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 56,489 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 34,618 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 508.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 176,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $881.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization. ISCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.