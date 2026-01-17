Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Decreases By 30.7%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 100,676 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 145,373 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi purchased a new position in IBEX in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 53.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 111,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,704. The stock has a market cap of $512.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.65. IBEX has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company’s core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

