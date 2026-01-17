Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Short Interest Update

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 347,890 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the December 15th total of 209,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 163,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 189.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 384,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 251,574 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 2,441.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,530. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

