BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 33,588 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the December 15th total of 20,662 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,351 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TAXX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,925. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities. TAXX was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

