Short Interest in Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH) Rises By 72.7%

Lakeside Holding Limited (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,611 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 30,464 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,786 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Lakeside stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 6,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284. Lakeside has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.91.

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. Lakeside had a negative net margin of 26.59% and a negative return on equity of 172.78%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lakeside in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lakeside has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods.

